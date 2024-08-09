SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMRT. DA Davidson cut shares of SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut shares of SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded SmartRent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.64.

SMRT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 2,938,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. SmartRent has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.98.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. SmartRent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Door Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 41.6% in the first quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 4,424,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,283 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,995,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 826,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 468,619 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 403,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,244,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,254,000 after buying an additional 386,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

