Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.70. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,963 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.96% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

