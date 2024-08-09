Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.51 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Société Générale Société anonyme
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.