Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $4.51 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

