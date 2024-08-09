SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $35.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.92.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 5,008,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $186.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $42,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

