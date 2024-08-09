SOLVE Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $924,356.60 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000783 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

