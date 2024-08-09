Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 372,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 118,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.