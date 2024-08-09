SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.54

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.54 and last traded at $100.54, with a volume of 46999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.99.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,576.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,997 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

