SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lifted by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 123,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 124,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,759,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.01. 6,311,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,254,353. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $229.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

