SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,767,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 4,081,208 shares.The stock last traded at $28.50 and had previously closed at $28.22.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 480,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,598,000 after acquiring an additional 167,836 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

