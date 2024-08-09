Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) CEO Sells $19,536.00 in Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) CEO Sath Shukla sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $19,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,793.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sath Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Sath Shukla sold 17,641 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $23,109.71.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 418,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.