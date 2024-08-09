Standex International (NYSE:SXI) PT Raised to $211.00

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SXI. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

SXI opened at $168.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average of $169.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International has a 12-month low of $130.04 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standex International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 15.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Standex International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

