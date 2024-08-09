Stantec Inc. (STN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Stantec Trading Down 1.4 %
STN traded down C$1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting C$110.47. 84,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.84. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$82.50 and a 1 year high of C$122.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The firm has a market cap of C$12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.
Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2061012 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Stantec
In other news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer purchased 605 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.
