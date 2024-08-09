Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.82

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$112.82 and traded as high as C$117.67. Stantec shares last traded at C$115.23, with a volume of 235,412 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on STN shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$125.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$115.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.83.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2061012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Stantec news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer bought 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

