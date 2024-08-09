Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

