Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 161,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 92,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,018. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $332.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $26.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

