Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, reports. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $26.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $332.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 4.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 161,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

