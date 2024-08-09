Stem (NYSE:STEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Stem had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Stem’s revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stem Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of STEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,561,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $95.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.75.

STEM has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

