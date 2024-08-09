STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Given New C$6.25 Price Target at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TSE STEP traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.03. 39,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,018. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.37 and a 12-month high of C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$287.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.13.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$44,349.57. Insiders sold 24,914 shares of company stock valued at $99,861 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

