Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.99. 803,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $59,520,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,945,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,936,000 after acquiring an additional 601,749 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after acquiring an additional 561,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $34,108,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.