StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Trading 5.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $49.21 and last traded at $48.74. 60,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 540,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.39.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on StepStone Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after buying an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 628,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,006,000 after buying an additional 136,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,635,000 after buying an additional 627,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.