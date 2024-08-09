Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $58.75. 1,034,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,045. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

