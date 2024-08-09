Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
STRL stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $108.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,627. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
