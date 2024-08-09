Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) CFO Sells $876,196.23 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Stewart Information Services stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 85,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,351. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stewart Information Services

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.