Stifel Nicolaus Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $112.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.88. 243,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after acquiring an additional 118,230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $3,598,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $20,248,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.