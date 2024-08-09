Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $59.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. 329,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.