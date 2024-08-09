Stifel Nicolaus Lowers MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Price Target to $119.00

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.75.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $103.68 on Monday. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MYR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MYR Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

