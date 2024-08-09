Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 438,279 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 360,664 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $30.23. 63,093,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,465,297. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.75, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

