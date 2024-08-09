Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 542 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 885% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Elys BMG Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Elys BMG Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Elys BMG Group alerts:

About Elys BMG Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Elys BMG Group, Inc engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing.

Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.