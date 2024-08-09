StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Coffee stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 14,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,862. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

