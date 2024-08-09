StockNews.com Downgrades Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHE. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE:BHE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.30. 183,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

