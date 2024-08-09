StockNews.com Downgrades Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) to Hold

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

NYSE BRX opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,794,000 after acquiring an additional 165,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,012,000 after purchasing an additional 394,158 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $124,978,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

