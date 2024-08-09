StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Invitae has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $80,103.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Invitae alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.