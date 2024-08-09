StockNews.com Lowers AMETEK (NYSE:AME) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.29.

Get AMETEK alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.