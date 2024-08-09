StockNews.com Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley raised Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

PLCE stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.13). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.44%. The business had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mithaq Capital SPC lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,932.4% during the 1st quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,964 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 80.3% in the first quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

