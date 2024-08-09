StockNews.com Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENLC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 158,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.