StockNews.com Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Ichor stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 299,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,284. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $967.43 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Ichor during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,106,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,971,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 162.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 208,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $5,525,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

