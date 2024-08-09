StockNews.com Lowers Standex International (NYSE:SXI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $168.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Standex International has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $191.18.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 15.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

