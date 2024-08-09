StockNews.com Upgrades CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL opened at $300.53 on Monday. CorVel has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $321.46. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.16.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CorVel

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.08, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 23,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.90, for a total value of $6,206,342.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,309,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,507,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.08, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,200.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,152 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,725. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $19,974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CorVel by 997.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.