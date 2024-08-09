StockNews.com Upgrades CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Shares of CRVL opened at $300.53 on Monday. CorVel has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $321.46. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.16.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.72 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $19,974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CorVel by 997.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
