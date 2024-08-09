StockNews.com Upgrades MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDWD. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MediWound from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get MediWound alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MediWound

MediWound Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.81.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 64.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Analysts expect that MediWound will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MediWound by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 513,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 93,705 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.