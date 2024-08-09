Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 3,328 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,622.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.46. 7,746,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,367,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.