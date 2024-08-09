Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stellantis by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the period. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $1,977,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STLA. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Price Performance

STLA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

