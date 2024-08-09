Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 5,373 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after buying an additional 550,047 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 788.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after acquiring an additional 404,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 106,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of BCX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 86,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,509. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

