Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

