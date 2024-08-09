Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
