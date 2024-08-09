Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRN. Barrington Research upped their target price on Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Stride stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,810. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. Stride has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 59.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 20.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,608,000 after buying an additional 355,614 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1.8% during the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 91,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

