Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Summit Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

SUM traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 566,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,224. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,437,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,500 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $33,206,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $18,051,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after purchasing an additional 262,179 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

