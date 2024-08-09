Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 14.40%. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.3 %
SU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 4,024,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
