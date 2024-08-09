Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 14.40%. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

SU traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. 4,024,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suncor Energy

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.