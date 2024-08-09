Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $649,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,661,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,103 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

