Suncor Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 28,315 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.41%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,069 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 58.5% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,523,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after buying an additional 268,785 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

