SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
