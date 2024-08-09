SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.