Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOVA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,414,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.